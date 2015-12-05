Calendar » An Afternoon of African Art

December 5, 2015 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Ron Atwood was the first honors graduate in African Art from the African Studies Center of UCLA in 1968. Since that time he has collected, been a dealer of, and taught about African art, and over the years he has put together a unique collection of traditional African pieces from tribes across Africa. In this seminar, Mr. Atwood will share some of his favorite pieces, as well as his insights on the joy of discovery involved in the search for new examples of an ancient tradition and how these art forms enrich all of our lives, including his perspective on the influence of traditional African art on modern Western art. There is no charge for this event, but donations are very much appreciated.