Calendar » An Afternoon with Bill T. Jones

October 14, 2013 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2830 or (805) 893-3535

Bill T. Jones

Michael Douglas Visiting Artist

Presented by the Department of Theater and Dance



“[Jones’] choreography has always simmered with intensely personalized emotion.” The New York Times

Heralded by The New York Times as “one of the most prominent and provocative American choreographers of his generation,” MacArthur “Genius” Fellow Bill T. Jones is a force to be reckoned with. Creator of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit FELA!, as well as countless dance pieces, he fearlessly tackles political and social concerns in his work. Join us for an exploration of the brilliant career of this important dance maker.

Related Event: Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company

Wed, Oct 16 / 8 pm / Granada Theatre