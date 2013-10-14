An Afternoon with Bill T. Jones
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2830 or (805) 893-3535
Bill T. Jones
Michael Douglas Visiting Artist
Presented by the Department of Theater and Dance
“[Jones’] choreography has always simmered with intensely personalized emotion.” The New York Times
Heralded by The New York Times as “one of the most prominent and provocative American choreographers of his generation,” MacArthur “Genius” Fellow Bill T. Jones is a force to be reckoned with. Creator of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit FELA!, as well as countless dance pieces, he fearlessly tackles political and social concerns in his work. Join us for an exploration of the brilliant career of this important dance maker.
Related Event: Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company
Wed, Oct 16 / 8 pm / Granada Theatre
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: October 14, 2013 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
- Price: FREE
- Location: UCSB Campus, Hatlen Theater
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2830