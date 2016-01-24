Calendar » An Afternoon with Salman Khan

January 24, 2016 from 3:00 pm

A nonprofit educational organization with the mission of providing free, high-quality education to “anyone, anywhere” in the world, Khan Academy was founded by Salman Khan, a former hedge fund analyst with degrees from MIT and Harvard. Khan is also the author of The One World School House, which explores the potential impact of the web as a teaching tool. With 6,000 instructional videos covering everything from basic arithmetic to college level science and economics, 100,000 practice problems and 10,000,000 unique users per month, Khan Academy is redefining the way we learn. In this moderated conversation, Khan will discuss how we can rethink education.