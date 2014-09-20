Calendar » An Afternoon with World Renowned Psychic Char Margolis

September 20, 2014 from 1:00pm - 4:00 pm

Spend an inspiring afternoon with world renowned psychic Char Margolis in a benefit for the Diana Basehart Foundation, the only non-profit organization in SB county which helps seniors, veterans, and others with limited incomes to afford food and medical care for their beloved pets. Char will be sharing information on how to access your own intuition, protect yourself from negative energy and will also give readings to several lucky participants.