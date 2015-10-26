Calendar » An American In Madras

October 26, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

An American in Madras documents the career of filmmaker Ellis R. Dungan, an American-born director who travelled to India in the mid-1930s on a visit, but ultimately stayed and worked in the Tamil film industry for fifteen years. Dungan directed some of the greatest stars and classic films of Tamil cinema, including M.G. Ramachandran’s debut film, Sathi Leelavathi, and M.S. Subbulakshmi’s most famous films, Sakuntalai and Meera.

Director Karan Bali will join Professor Bhaskar Sarkar and doctoral student Bhargavi Narayanan of the Department of Film and Media Studies for a post-screening discussion.