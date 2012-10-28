Calendar » “An American Tango”

October 28, 2012 from 2:30 p.m.

This entertaining and multifaceted ballet is a dramatic portrayal of this true story that’s been lost to history, set to lyrical dances encompassing the rich texture of the Veloz and Yolanda legacy. Combined with multimedia projections and movies, period staging and a wide spectrum of music of the times and wondrous costume design, An American Tango will make for a breathtaking live performance experience.