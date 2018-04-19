Calendar » An Education In Seeing: Geoff Dyer on The Street Philosophy of Gary Winogrand

April 19, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

In his latest book, award-winning, multi-talented author, essayist, and critic Geoff Dyer shares his unorthodox insights and eye-opening responses to 100 images — both iconic and hitherto unseen — by photographer Garry Winogrand, selected from the archive at the Center for Creative Photography. Come along on this wildly original journey in the company of Dyer, whose observations, idiosyncratic energy, and clear-sighted vision animate anew Winogrand’s work. This latest book, hailed as “an inimitable combination of photographer and writer, images and text,” serves as a kind of verbal portrait of Winogrand, but perhaps says as much about the author as it does his subject. Book signing to follow