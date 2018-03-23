Calendar » An Elegant Evening Aboard the White Star Titanic

March 23, 2018 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

An SBMM Fundraiser

Honoring the Memory of Mike deGruy



Michael V. deGruy was an award-winning filmmaker and television host in natural history and underwater programming. The winner of numerous awards, including three EMMY’s and four BAFTA’s, Mike worked for BBC, PBS, and National Geographic. He interviewed numerous subjects, including James Cameron, Sir David Attenborough, and Al Gore. He was the Underwater Director of Photography for “Last Mysteries of the Titanic.” He served for many years as an SBMM Board Member, and was a dynamic advocate for youth education programs here at the Maritime Museum and throughout our community.



Friday, March 23, 2018

6 O’Clock

featuring Santa Barbara String Quartet, SB Teen Star’s Nicole Trujillo and Nolan Montgomery, and a surprise cast of local talent

John Palminteri, Emcee

Pete Clements Catering has prepared a delicious menu with Titanic’s first-class dining selections paired with wines by August Ridge Winery and Alma Rosa Winery and Vineyards

Champagne is provided by Touring & Tasting

$250 per person • Sponsorship Opportunities Available

Semi-formal or period attire

Proceeds support the Maritime Museum’s education programs and exhibits

Your ticket(s) in the form of Boarding Pass(es) will be held in Will-Call under your name, available Friday, March 23

For more information

(805) 456-8744 • [email protected]