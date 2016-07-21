Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 12:41 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

An Evening Gathering to Support the 2nd Annual International Soil Not Oil Conference

July 21, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

 Join us on Thursday July 21st when local groups will come together in Ojai, CA to support both the Soil Not Oil international campaign & the upcoming second annual Soil Not Oil conference happening in August with an evening gathering of film & discussion. Camilla Becket will be in attendance sharing excerpts from her film The Seeds of Vandana, with other short films on soils & carbon farming also included. 
 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Becket Films, Farmer & the Cook, Santa Barbara Permaculture Network, & the Center for Regenerative Agriculture, East End Eden Permaculture Farm
  • Starts: July 21, 2016 7:30pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: 339 W El Roblar Dr, Ojai (Meiners Oak) CA 93023
  • Website: http://www.facebook.com/events/1733416276947943/
