An Evening Gathering to Support the 2nd Annual International Soil Not Oil Conference
July 21, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm
Join us on Thursday July 21st when local groups will come together in Ojai, CA to support both the Soil Not Oil international campaign & the upcoming second annual Soil Not Oil conference happening in August with an evening gathering of film & discussion. Camilla Becket will be in attendance sharing excerpts from her film The Seeds of Vandana, with other short films on soils & carbon farming also included.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Becket Films, Farmer & the Cook, Santa Barbara Permaculture Network, & the Center for Regenerative Agriculture, East End Eden Permaculture Farm
- Starts: July 21, 2016 7:30pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 339 W El Roblar Dr, Ojai (Meiners Oak) CA 93023
- Website: http://www.facebook.com/events/1733416276947943/
