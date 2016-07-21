Calendar » An Evening Gathering to Support the 2nd Annual International Soil Not Oil Conference

July 21, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

Join us on Thursday July 21st when local groups will come together in Ojai, CA to support both the Soil Not Oil international campaign & the upcoming second annual Soil Not Oil conference happening in August with an evening gathering of film & discussion. Camilla Becket will be in attendance sharing excerpts from her film The Seeds of Vandana, with other short films on soils & carbon farming also included.

