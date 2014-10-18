Calendar » An Evening in Bloom

October 18, 2014 from 6:00pm - 11:00pm

A glamorous evening of dinner, dancing and beautiful orchids, honoring Ed and Win Van Wingerden. The fundraiser gala will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a red-carpet photo reception, dinner buffet, hosted bar, live and silent auctions, live entertainment and dancing, and local art featuring the beauty of Carpinteria.

100% of proceeds will support Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, a local nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold and seeks to empower girls and women to achieve personal, social, economic and political success.



To purchase tickets, for more information or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.girlsinc-carp.org or call Victoria Juarez at (805) 684-6364.