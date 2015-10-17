Calendar » An Evening in Bloom

October 17, 2015 from 6:00pm

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria invites the community to An Evening in Bloom, a glamorous evening of dinner, dancing and beautiful orchids, honoring longtime Girls Inc. supporter Sharon Organista. The fundraiser gala will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a red-carpet photo reception, dinner buffet, hosted bar, live and silent auctions, live entertainment and dancing.

All proceeds will support Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, a local nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold and seeks to empower girls and women to achieve personal, social, economic and political success.

This year’s event co-chairs are Stefanie Herrington and Gail Persoon.



Cocktail reception begins at 6:00 pm, followed by dining and dancing



To purchase tickets, for more information or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.girlsinc-carp.org or contact Ericka at (805) 684-6364 or [email protected]