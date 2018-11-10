Calendar » An Evening in Neverland, Opening Night Gala Performance of Peter PAn

November 10, 2018 from 5:30pm - 9:30pm

Back by Popular Demand, PCPA invites you to join us for an Evening in Neverland featuring the Opening Night, Gala Performance of Peter Pan!



Attendees will experience a red carpet welcome, pre-show reception with gourmet hors d'oeuvres, sparkling wine and more!



All proceeds from this one-night, fundraising event benefit PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre