An Evening in Neverland, Opening Night Gala Performance of Peter PAn

November 10, 2018 from 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Back by Popular Demand, PCPA invites you to join us for an Evening in Neverland featuring the Opening Night, Gala Performance of Peter Pan!


Attendees will experience a red carpet welcome, pre-show reception with gourmet hors d'oeuvres, sparkling wine and more!

All proceeds from this one-night, fundraising event benefit PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

 

