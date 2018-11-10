An Evening in Neverland, Opening Night Gala Performance of Peter PAn
Back by Popular Demand, PCPA invites you to join us for an Evening in Neverland featuring the Opening Night, Gala Performance of Peter Pan!
Attendees will experience a red carpet welcome, pre-show reception with gourmet hors d'oeuvres, sparkling wine and more!
All proceeds from this one-night, fundraising event benefit PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: PCPA Development
- Starts: November 10, 2018 5:30pm - 9:30pm
- Price: $150-200
- Location: PCPA - Marian Theatre, 870 S Bradley Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
- Website: http://pcpa.org/support/gala2018/