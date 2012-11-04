Calendar » An Evening in the Valley with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

November 4, 2012 from 5:00pm - 7:30pm

Brooks & Kate Firestone invite the community to join them for a special evening honoring their late friend, Jim Lindsey, and to recognize the compassionate care and supportive services provided by Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care in the Santa Ynez Valley. The evening will include wine generously donated by Curtis Winery, seasonal hors d’oeuvres, and a brief program including a remembrance by Brooks Firestone. To RSVP, please contact Rachel Wilkinson at [email protected] or (805) 690-6261.