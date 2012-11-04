Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 8:42 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

An Evening in the Valley with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

November 4, 2012 from 5:00pm - 7:30pm

Brooks & Kate Firestone invite the community to join them for a special evening honoring their late friend, Jim Lindsey, and to recognize the compassionate care and supportive services provided by Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care in the Santa Ynez Valley. The evening will include wine generously donated by Curtis Winery, seasonal hors d’oeuvres, and a brief program including a remembrance by Brooks Firestone. To RSVP, please contact Rachel Wilkinson at [email protected] or (805) 690-6261.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: vnhcsb
  • Starts: November 4, 2012 5:00pm - 7:30pm
  • Price: $35 per person; $50 per coupl
  • Location: Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, 3596 Sagunto Street, Santa Ynez, CA 93460
 
 
 