An Evening in the Valley with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care
Brooks & Kate Firestone invite the community to join them for a special evening honoring their late friend, Jim Lindsey, and to recognize the compassionate care and supportive services provided by Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care in the Santa Ynez Valley. The evening will include wine generously donated by Curtis Winery, seasonal hors d’oeuvres, and a brief program including a remembrance by Brooks Firestone. To RSVP, please contact Rachel Wilkinson at [email protected] or (805) 690-6261.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: vnhcsb
- Starts: November 4, 2012 5:00pm - 7:30pm
- Price: $35 per person; $50 per coupl
- Location: Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, 3596 Sagunto Street, Santa Ynez, CA 93460