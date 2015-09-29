Calendar » An Evening in Verona

September 29, 2015 from 6 pm - 9 pm

Inspired by Verona, the “City of Love” as made famous by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, this elegant evening offers the perfect coupling of fine wine and theater arts. Verona’s top winemaker, Armando Fumanelli, proprietor of Fumanelli Cellars, will present four Fumanelli wines, paired with a lovely reception and three-course tasting menu by Executive Chef Vincent Lesage.

Dinner will be served in Bacara’s magnificent circular Rotunda, situated above the resort’s lobby and courtyard. With soothing natural light filling the space, French windows and a private terrace, the Rotunda offers 360 degree views of Bacara’s magical seaside property. Architectural elements such as the beamed ceiling and massive wrought iron chandelier will be complemented by stunning floral displays by Bacara’s creative director, Lorrene Balzani.

An Evening in Verona includes:

Wine reception on Bacara’s beautiful Rotunda terrace

Three-course dinner by Executive Chef Vincent Lesage in Bacara’s circular Rotunda

Italian opera performances by Opera Santa Barbara

Rare opportunity to hear from Verona’s top winemaker, Armando Fumanelli, proprietor of Marchesi Fumanelli Winery

Tickets are $150, inclusive of tax and gratuity.

Overnight Stay on September 29

Enhance your experience with a beautiful stay at Bacara. Our “Fumanelli Room Package” includes a guestroom on September 29, two tickets to the event, and a bottle of Fumanelli Valpolicella Classico Superiore to take home for $632 per couple (normally $750 if purchased separately.).