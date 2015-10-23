Calendar » An Evening of Afro-Cuban Music Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca

October 23, 2015 from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

"Whether they're kicking out Cuban jams or taking Afro-Pop to the bridge, Lemvo and company will make you sweat." – Time-Out New York

Ricardo Lemvo's innovative blend of Afro-Cuban rhythms and Pan-African styles have been described by The Los Angeles Times as “seamless and infectious.” Since forming Makina Loca in 1990, Lemvo has refined his craft and vision, performed songs that celebrate life, and inspired audiences to dance away their worries.