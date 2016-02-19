Calendar » An Evening of Afro-Latin Funk: Jungle Fire

February 19, 2016 from 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm

The Jungle Fire sound digs deep into Afro-Latin Funk (or TropiFunk) with an approach that is authentic and highly explosive. Jungle Fire pulls its influences from music of legends such as Irakere, Ray Barretto, James Brown, Fela Kuti, and Manu Dibango while creating a melting pot of Afro-Caribbean and West African rhythms with a heavy break beat funk aesthetic. The result is musical cocktail ready and able to ignite any dance floor!

Purchase tickets at A.S. Ticket Office