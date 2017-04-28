An Evening of Azerbaijan Folk and Classical Music: Azeri Band
With countless successful concerts, more than 15 albums in 15 years, and a group of highly talented musicians, it is an honor to present Rahim (garmon & vocals), Armen (piano), Leva (keyboard), Garnik (clarinet), and Gaik (Nagara) as they play the beautiful tunes of Azerbaijan live! Azeri music is a harmonious folk tradition that reaches back to nearly 1,000 years. Come and be dazzled by a performance that will always remain in your heart.
*Purchase tickets online: $5 for UCSB students and youth under 12; $15 for general admission.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 28, 2017 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
- Price: $5 for youth under 12/ $15 general
- Location: Multicultural Center UCSB
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/events/spring-2017#