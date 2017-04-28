Calendar » An Evening of Azerbaijan Folk and Classical Music: Azeri Band

April 28, 2017 from 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm

With countless successful concerts, more than 15 albums in 15 years, and a group of highly talented musicians, it is an honor to present Rahim (garmon & vocals), Armen (piano), Leva (keyboard), Garnik (clarinet), and Gaik (Nagara) as they play the beautiful tunes of Azerbaijan live! Azeri music is a harmonious folk tradition that reaches back to nearly 1,000 years. Come and be dazzled by a performance that will always remain in your heart.

*Purchase tickets online: $5 for UCSB students and youth under 12; $15 for general admission.