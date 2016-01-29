Calendar » An Evening of Balkan Music: Inspector Gadje Balkan Brass Band with Ismail Lumanovski

January 29, 2016 from 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm

"This was rip roaring mad Balkan brass bedlam!" – Stephen Kent, Internationally Acclaimed Composer

With up to 14 musicians, Bay Area-based Inspector Gadje pays homage to Romani culture and community. The band is a joyful collective of fiery musicians who bring a big sound to the beautiful and bumpin’ brass band music of Southeast Europe’s Balkan Peninsula. The driving, tight grooves with soaring melodies incite joy and dance from the very first downbeat. Ismail Lumanovski is a widely esteemed Macedonian/Turkish clarinetist, and perhaps the first Roma (gyspy) clarinet player to graduate from the renowned Julliard School of Music in NYC.

Purchase tickets at A.S. Ticket Office