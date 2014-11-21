An Evening of Champagne and Oysters
November 21, 2014 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Get in the mood for the holidays! Join us at Corks n' Crowns for a special evening of sparkling wine and oysters. We will feature a six sparkling wine flight, heavily focused on Taittinger Champagnes, and half a dozen oysters, courtesy of the Jolly Oyster. All featured sparkling wines available for presale with special, one-night-only discounts! Raffle prizes include magnums of champagne! Other sparkling and nonsparkling wines, as well as beer, available by the glass.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 21, 2014 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: $10-$40
- Location: Corks n' Crowns
- Website: http://http://corksandcrowns.com/champagne-n-oysters-corks-n-crowns-with-the-jolly-oyster/4180/