An Evening of Champagne and Oysters

November 21, 2014 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Get in the mood for the holidays! Join us at Corks n' Crowns for a special evening of sparkling wine and oysters. We will feature a six sparkling wine flight, heavily focused on Taittinger Champagnes, and half a dozen oysters, courtesy of the Jolly Oyster. All featured sparkling wines available for presale with special, one-night-only discounts! Raffle prizes include magnums of champagne! Other sparkling and nonsparkling wines, as well as beer, available by the glass.