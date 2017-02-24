Calendar » An Evening of [email protected] Rock: Quetzal

February 24, 2017 from 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm

A Grammy-Award winning East LA [email protected] rock group, Quetzal is the collaborative project of Quetzal Flores (guitar), Martha González (lead vocals, percussion), Tylana Enomoto (violin), Juan Pérez (bass), Peter Jacobson (cello), and Alberto Lopez (percussion). The ensemble is influenced by an East LA rock soundscape composed of Mexican ranchera, cumbia, salsa, rock, R&B, folk, and fusions of international music. Their political vision is based in social activism, feminism, and the belief that there is radical potential in expressive culture.



Co-sponsored by: the Chicana/o Studies Department, the Division of Student Affairs, the Black Studies Department, the Center for Black Studies Research and the Chicano Studies Institute.