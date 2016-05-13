Calendar » An Evening of Chilean Alternative Pop: Maria Del Pilar

May 13, 2016 from 8pm - 10pm

Melodic, sweet and tough as nails, listening to María Del Pilar is like hearing the soundtrack of a quinceañera for a riot girl. Hailed by CNN Español as “…one of the most important voices in the Latin alternative music scene in the U.S.,” María Del Pilar is a sophisticated Chilean-American solo artist who has garnered acclaim from aficionados as eclectic as her work. She was the one-time voice of America’s DIY/bilingual youth movement, and last year her song “Miss Funeral” was featured on NPR during Alt Latino’s “Undeniable Strength of a Great Song,” episode. Her single “Ilegal En Estyle,” was named by the OC Weekly as one of the decade’s top ten songs about illegal immigration and was included on a list of notable immigration songs by PRI’s The World.

