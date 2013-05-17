Calendar » An Evening of Chinese Music with The Jumping Buddha Ensemble

May 17, 2013 from 8:oo Pm

Named after a dish so delicious that even Buddha would break out of meditation for a taste, this ensemble’s performance is certain to be magnificent. These four musicians perform music ranging from traditional to contemporary using Chinese instruments such as the erhu and guqin to perform Chinese and Western music. Tickets $5 UCSB students and children under 12/$15 general. Contact the A.S. Ticket Office at 805-893-2064 or buy on-line at www.mcc.ucsb.edu (extra fees apply). Limited seating.