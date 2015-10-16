Calendar » An Evening of East African Retro-Pop Alsarah & The Nubatones

October 16, 2015 from 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Music Performance/UCSB Multicultural Center Theater



"…powerful voice and eclectic mix of north and east African tunes, as well as Arabic sounds and traditions” – The Guardian

Sudan-born and Yemen-raised, Alsarah is a singer, songwriter, and ethnomusicologist who gives voice to a narrative of displacement that encompasses her Sudanese musical canon. Based in Brooklyn, The Nubatones blend a selection of Nubian “songs of return” with original material and traditional music of central Sudan, and – with a distinctly urban sensibility – create a musical journey through diaspora and migration.

Tickets: $5 UCSB Students and Children Under 12 / $15 general.*