An Evening of Experimental Afrobeats: Jojo Abot

April 29, 2016 from 8pm - 10pm

Hypnotic, sultry, vulnerable, and empowering—these words come to mind when first experiencing the music of Jojo Abot, the Ghanaian singer-songwriter who is poised to capture the ears of discerning listeners worldwide with her experimental blend of electronica, afrobeat, jazz, neo-soul, house and reggae. However, the raw emotion at the heart of the four-track project which centers on a woman’s right to choose comes from the generational ties that bind the women in her family together.

Listen to the music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHI98ANJUmM