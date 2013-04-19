Calendar » An Evening of Filipino Music and Dance with Likha

April 19, 2013 from 8:00pm

Comprised of 20 dancers and musicians, the Likha ensemble combines native Filipino culture with European influences seen throughout their performances from the Habaneras to the Rondalla string ensemble. Mesmerizing dances from various regions of the Philippines, such as tinikling, will be accompanied by a variety of traditional instruments including the agongs, kulintang gandingan, and the gabband.A.S. Ticket Office at 805-893-2064 or buy on-line at www.mcc.ucsb.edu (extra fees apply).