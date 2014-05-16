Calendar » An Evening of Flamenco Music and Dance with Briseyda Zarate Flamenco Company

May 16, 2014 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Briseyda Zárate Flamenco Company delivers an exciting and emotive rendition of the art of flamenco true to its roots and essence. Comprised of renowned artists (including Jesus Montoya, Gabriela Osuna, and Gerardo Morales), this world-class company takes their audiences on an exhilarating journey straight into the heart and soul of flamenco using the flamenco toque (guitar), cajon (percussion), cante (song), palmas (hand clapping), and baile (dance). Tickets $5 UCSB Students and Children under 12/$15 general. Contact the A.S. Ticket Office at 805-893-2064 or buy online at www.mcc.ucsb.edu (extra fees apply). Limited Seating. Co-sponsored by the Education Abroad Program and the Flamenco Arts Festival.