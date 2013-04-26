Calendar » An Evening of Gypsy Jazz

April 26, 2013 from 8:00pm

Characterized by a fusion of new school pop and old world Gypsy jazz, the members of the Black Market Trust and Nick Coventry are sure to get the crowd going with their swinging rhythms yet tender musicality. The group creates music inspired by Roma guitarist Django Reinhardt, Eddie Van Halen, the Beatles and more, with not much more than two guitars, a bass, and violin. They have performed worldwide including the renowned Django festival in Samois-ser Seine, France.