Calendar » An Evening of Irish Poetry with Ethna McKiernan

April 11, 2013 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Poetry Reading/MCC Lounge In honor of National Poetry Month, award-winning Irish-American poet Ethna McKiernan will not only share her poetry, but will focus on “the largest leap of imagination there is in poetry, writing from the perspective of the 'other'.” Author of three collections of poetry, her most recent work, Sky Thick With Fireflies (Salmon Poetry, 2011), was nominated for the Minnesota Book Award.