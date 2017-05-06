Calendar » An Evening of Latin Music: Los Pinguos

May 6, 2017 from 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm

They came to the US from Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a mixture of rhythms, performed with Spanish guitars, Latin drums, and harmonizing vocals. Vivacious and infectious, the sound of Los Pinguos has claimed fans worldwide. Join the four-man group - Adrián Buono, José Agote, Santiago Lee, and Pablo Medina - for a blend of groove and Latin rhythms.

*Purchase tickets online: $5 for UCSB students and youth under 12; $15 for general admission.