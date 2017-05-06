An Evening of Latin Music: Los Pinguos
They came to the US from Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a mixture of rhythms, performed with Spanish guitars, Latin drums, and harmonizing vocals. Vivacious and infectious, the sound of Los Pinguos has claimed fans worldwide. Join the four-man group - Adrián Buono, José Agote, Santiago Lee, and Pablo Medina - for a blend of groove and Latin rhythms.
*Purchase tickets online: $5 for UCSB students and youth under 12; $15 for general admission.
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/events/spring-2017#