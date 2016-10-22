Calendar » An Evening of Melodious Kirtan

October 22, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Join us for an evening of uplifting kirtan* and vegan refreshments.

*Kirtan is not a performance, but rather a group experience of call & response chanting to rhythmic melodies which blurs the boundaries between the kirtan leaders and the audience.

Kirtan is for anyone, regardless of background, belief or quality of voice. So pull up a chair, sit on the floor or jump to your feet and dance... Get comfy and tune in.

Mantra Lounge • timeless sound in a relaxed environment to quiet the mind... escape the frenzy and immerse yourself in meditative song.

For more info:

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MantraLoungeKirtanSantaBarbara/

Meetup: http://www.meetup.com/Santa-Barbara-Mantra-Lounge-Kirtan/

Location

Montecito Library/Community Hall 1469 East Valley Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93108