Calendar » An Evening of Melodious Kirtan

November 18, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

ALL are encouraged to join us for a relaxing evening of

meditative song and vegan dining. Membership is not required to

participate. We'll provide the ambiance, music, lyrics and vegan eats

and you just bring your voices.. and perhaps a friend or two if you

like!

Dress comfortably, chairs are provided or if you prefer to sit on the floor, you can bring a favorite cushion.

$7 at the door

For the comfort of others, please refrain from wearing perfume or cologne.

https://www.facebook.com/events/390116991379132/

http://www.meetup.com/Santa-Barbara-Mantra-Lounge-Kirtan/events/235398422/