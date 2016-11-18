An Evening of Melodious Kirtan
ALL are encouraged to join us for a relaxing evening of
meditative song and vegan dining. Membership is not required to
participate. We'll provide the ambiance, music, lyrics and vegan eats
and you just bring your voices.. and perhaps a friend or two if you
like!
Dress comfortably, chairs are provided or if you prefer to sit on the floor, you can bring a favorite cushion.
$7 at the door
For the comfort of others, please refrain from wearing perfume or cologne.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Mantra Lounge
- Starts: November 18, 2016 7:00pm - 9:30pm
- Price: $7
- Location: Montecito Library/Community Hall 1469 East Valley Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/390116991379132/
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Mantra Lounge