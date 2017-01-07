Calendar » An Evening of Melodious Kirtan

January 7, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Bridging the gap between the material and spiritual through meditative song...

Join us for an evening of uplifting kirtan* and vegan refreshments.

*Kirtan is not a performance, but rather a group experience of call & response chanting to rhythmic melodies which blurs the boundaries between the kirtan leaders and the audience.

Kirtan is for anyone, regardless of background, belief or quality of voice. So pull up a chair, sit on the floor or jump to your feet and dance... Get comfy and tune in.

Mantra Lounge • timeless sound in a relaxed environment to quiet the mind... escape the frenzy and immerse yourself in meditative song.

For more info:

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MantraLoungeKirtanSantaBarbara/

Meetup: http://www.meetup.com/Santa-Barbara-Mantra-Lounge-Kirtan/

Location: NEW VENUE!

Small Chapel in Unity of Santa Barbara

227 E Arrellaga Street • Santa Barbara

Parking Lot BEHIND church off Valerio Street or street parking