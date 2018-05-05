Calendar » An Evening of Melodious Kirtan & Vegan Fare at Unity Santa Barbara

May 5, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:30

Join us for an evening of uplifting kirtan* and vegan refreshments.

*Kirtan is not a performance, but rather a group experience of call & response chanting to rhythmic melodies which blurs the boundaries between the kirtan leaders and the audience. It is for anyone, regardless of background, belief or quality of voice. So pull up a chair, sit on the floor or jump to your feet and dance... Get comfy and tune in.

Mantra Lounge • timeless sound in a relaxed environment to quiet the mind... escape the frenzy and immerse yourself in meditative song.

Dress comfortably, chairs are provided or if you prefer to sit on the floor, you can bring a favorite cushion.

$10 admission at the door includes vegan refreshments

For the comfort of others, please refrain from wearing perfume or cologne.

For more info:

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2076980062591766/

Meetup: https://www.meetup.com/Santa-Barbara-Mantra-Lounge-Kirtan/events/249783208/