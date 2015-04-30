Calendar » An Evening of Period Music

April 30, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 7:45 pm

5:30 – 6:15 pm The Rosary Sonatas and early 17th-century Italian selections

6:30 – 7 pm Quire of Voyces

7 – 7:45 pm The Rosary Sonatas and early 17th-century Italian selections

The Rosary Sonatas were composed in the 1670s by Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber, and are being performed by Andrew McIntosh and Arthur Omura with baroque violins, harpsichord, and organ. This brilliant, sublime, and famous set of works epitomizes many of those aspects of baroque music that are most compelling: inventiveness, reverence, eccentricity, wild virtuosity, meditative austerity, and unusual tunings. Early 17th-century selections from the violin repertoire complement Biber's pieces.

The Quire of Voyces is a dynamic a capella group that was founded in 1993 to rediscover the sacred choral music of the Renaissance and modern age. Nathan Kreitzer conducts 25 professional singers from the Central Coast who volunteer their talents to present the highest quality of performance all in historic settings.

Museum galleries

Free