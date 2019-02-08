An Evening of Persian Music: Noor, The Path of Light
Music Performance
An Evening of Persian Music: Noor, The Path of Light
The Lian Ensemble
Fri, Feb 8th, 7:30 PM
Music Performance/MCC Theater
Noor, The Path of Light, will explore modern connections between art forms through a powerful crossover between Persian music and a variety of other genres.The Lian Ensemble members, Houman Pourmehdi, Pirayeh Pourafar, Mani Bolouri, and Alireza Shahmohammadi, are skillfully passionate virtuoso performers and composers. Through their masterful use of traditional Persian instruments, such as the barbat, nay, santur, and setar, the ensemble’s music flows effortlessly between a diverse range of styles and traditions. $5 for UCSB students and youth under 12; $15 for general admission.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB MultiCultural Center
- Starts: February 8, 2019 7:30pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $5 for UCSB students and youth under 12; $15 for general admission.
- Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center Theater
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1083102531861711/
- Sponsors: UCSB MultiCultural Center