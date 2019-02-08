Calendar » An Evening of Persian Music: Noor, The Path of Light

February 8, 2019 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

Music Performance

An Evening of Persian Music: Noor, The Path of Light

The Lian Ensemble

Fri, Feb 8th, 7:30 PM

Music Performance/MCC Theater

Noor, The Path of Light, will explore modern connections between art forms through a powerful crossover between Persian music and a variety of other genres.The Lian Ensemble members, Houman Pourmehdi, Pirayeh Pourafar, Mani Bolouri, and Alireza Shahmohammadi, are skillfully passionate virtuoso performers and composers. Through their masterful use of traditional Persian instruments, such as the barbat, nay, santur, and setar, the ensemble’s music flows effortlessly between a diverse range of styles and traditions. $5 for UCSB students and youth under 12; $15 for general admission.