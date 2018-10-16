Calendar » An Evening of Poetry with Chrysanthemum Tran

October 16, 2018 from 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Chrysanthemum Tran is a queer & trans Vietnamese-American poet, performer, and educator. Having first made history in 2016 as the first transfeminine finalist of the Women of the World Poetry Slam, she is currently the highest ranked trans woman slam poet in the world. Chrysanthemum's writing has been featured in Them., The Offing, Bettering American Poetry Anthology, among others. Her work explores the continuing legacies of the Vietnam War, histories of queer policing and visibility, and her experiences as a trans woman of color surviving today.