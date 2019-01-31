Calendar » An Evening of Poetry with Kavi Ade

January 31, 2019 from 7:30pm - 8:30pm

Spoken Word

An Evening of Poetry with Kavi Ade

Thurs, Jan 31st, 7:30 PM

Spoken Word/MCC Lounge

Kavi Ade’s poetry is a lamentation, a leaning in to what haunts the spirit of a Black

Trans Queer body. With poems that are deeply personal, while inescapably political,

Ade’s work grapples with being set at the throne of violence. Using art as resistance,

they create transformative dialogue that aims to combat supremacist powers and

heal communities. Through poetry, Kavi will speak on race, gender, sexuality, social justice, hope, and exploring the ways a body can learn to survive. This event is co-sponsored by the RCSGD and the WGSE Department.