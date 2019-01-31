An Evening of Poetry with Kavi Ade
Spoken Word
Thurs, Jan 31st, 7:30 PM
Kavi Ade’s poetry is a lamentation, a leaning in to what haunts the spirit of a Black
Trans Queer body. With poems that are deeply personal, while inescapably political,
Ade’s work grapples with being set at the throne of violence. Using art as resistance,
they create transformative dialogue that aims to combat supremacist powers and
heal communities. Through poetry, Kavi will speak on race, gender, sexuality, social justice, hope, and exploring the ways a body can learn to survive. This event is co-sponsored by the RCSGD and the WGSE Department.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB MultiCultural Center, Resource Center for Gender and Sexuality Equality (RCSGD), Women Gender and Sexual Equity (WGSE)
- Starts: January 31, 2019 7:30pm - 8:30pm
- Price: Free!
- Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center Lounge
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/264246997781293/
