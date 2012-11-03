Calendar » An Evening of Sacred Music and Dances from Japan

November 3, 2012 from 8:00 pm

A unique opportunity to experience Kagura (sacred music and ritual dances) from Chichibu, an important Shinto mountain shrine near Tokyo, in the first and only U.S. performance of this troupe. Chichibu Kagura, dating back to approximately the seventeenth century, has been designated by the Japanese government as an Important Formless Folkloric Cultural Property. Contact the A.S Ticket Office at 805-893-2064 or buy general admission tickets on-line at www.mcc.ucsb.edu