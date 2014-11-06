Calendar » An Evening of Salsa Dancing with live band, Angel Lebron y su Sabor Latino

November 6, 2014 from 8:00pm - 1:00am

Legendary salsa musician and his amazing 12-piece band will bring to life the sounds of the Caribbean and New York City's​ Latino barrios in this unforgettable evening of Latin song and dance. Lebron has played with some of the greatest names in Afro-Caribbean music, among them mambo king Machito, Johnny and Tito Rodriguez, Eddie Palmiere, Willy Colon, and La India. The dance and concert will feature performances by two of Southern California’s most popular dance troupes, Diana Tere and Sensual Emotion, and Oswaldo y Sabor Latino. Free salsa lessons prior to live band by Santa Barbara’s own Hector Sanchez. Tickets $5 UCSB Students/$10 general. Contact the A.S. Ticket Office at 805-893-2064 or buy online at www.mcc.ucsb.edu (extra fees apply).