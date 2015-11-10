Calendar » An Evening of Self-Expression: MC Fong Tran

November 10, 2015 from 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Open Mic/Biko Garage, 6612 Sueno Road, Isla Vista

The MCC hosts an open mic for anyone to artistically express themselves through creative outlets such as music, poetry, spoken word, and dance while educating others on current issues affecting students of color, women, and all marginalized groups. A Vietnamese-American spoken word artist, MC Fong Tran is driven by social justice, community liberation, and his mom.