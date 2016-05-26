Calendar » An Evening of Self-Expression: MC Rebecca Gonzales

May 26, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

The MCC hosts an open mic for anyone to artistically express themselves through all creative outlets including music, poetry, spoken word, and dance while educating others on current issues affecting students of color, women, and all marginalized groups. This quarter’s MC is Rebecca Gonzales. She is a poet, author, and co-curator for the Los Angeles based artist/activist collective, Mujeres De Maiz.