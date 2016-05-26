An Evening of Self-Expression: MC Rebecca Gonzales
May 26, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm
The MCC hosts an open mic for anyone to artistically express themselves through all creative outlets including music, poetry, spoken word, and dance while educating others on current issues affecting students of color, women, and all marginalized groups. This quarter’s MC is Rebecca Gonzales. She is a poet, author, and co-curator for the Los Angeles based artist/activist collective, Mujeres De Maiz.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 26, 2016 7:30pm - 9:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 6533 Trigo Road, Isla Vista, CA
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/