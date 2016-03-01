Calendar » An Evening of Self-Expression: MC TINY, Poverty Skola

March 1, 2016 from 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

The MCC hosts an open mic for anyone to artistically express themselves through all creative outlets including music, poetry, spoken word, and dance while educating others on current issues affecting students of color, women, and all marginalized groups. This quarter’s MC, Tiny (aka Lisa Gray-Garcia), is a poverty scholar, revolutionary journalist, lecturer, Po' Poet, spoken word artist, and welfareQUEEN, mixed race, and the co–founder of POOR Magazine/Prensa POBRE/PoorNewsNetwork.