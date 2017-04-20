Calendar » An Evening of Self-Expression with PoetRoniGirl

April 20, 2017 from 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm

With spoken word, poetry or music as means of expression, this quarter’s open mic night is hosted by Roni Walter aka poetronigirl. She is the founder of "poetronigirl Gear" and "roni'z Bakstreeet Poetri." A self-identified Black woman, Roni teaches poetry workshops at schools and nonprofit organizations.