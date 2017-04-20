An Evening of Self-Expression with PoetRoniGirl
April 20, 2017 from 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
With spoken word, poetry or music as means of expression, this quarter’s open mic night is hosted by Roni Walter aka poetronigirl. She is the founder of "poetronigirl Gear" and "roni'z Bakstreeet Poetri." A self-identified Black woman, Roni teaches poetry workshops at schools and nonprofit organizations.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 20, 2017 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Biko Garage, 6612 Sueno Rd, Isla Vista
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/events/spring-2017#