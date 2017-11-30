Calendar » An Evening of Self Expression

November 30, 2017 from 7:30PM

The MCC hosts a quarterly open mic for anyone to artistically express themselves using all creative outlets - including spoken word, poetry, hip hop, music and dance. This quarter’s MC is ¡Alas!, poet, artist, and activist who braids her lived experience as an undocumented mujer subsisting on stolen land with the theories of rebellious decolonization.