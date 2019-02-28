Calendar » An Evening of Self Expression with Fong Tran

February 28, 2019 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

MCC in IV

An Evening of Self Expression with Fong Tran

Thurs, Feb 28th, 7:30 PM

Open Mic/Biko Garage 6612 Sueno Rd, Isla Vista

The MCC hosts a quarterly open mic for anyone to artistically express themselves using all creative outlets including spoken word, poetry, music, and dance. All are welcome to attend and participate. The MCC is happy to welcome back Fong Tran, a spoken word poet, higher education professional, and youth development trainer, to act as this quarter’s MC. An enthusiastic orator whose master’s degree focuses on the experiences of youth of color in social media, Fong’s work has been featured by TEDx, Upworthy, Kollaboration, Angry Asian Man, California Council of Cultural Centers in Higher Education (CACCCHE) and Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education (NASPA).