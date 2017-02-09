An Evening of Self Expression: Yosimar Reyes
February 9, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
The MCC hosts an open mic for anyone to express themselves through spoken word, poetry, or music. This quarter’s MC is Yosimar Reyes, who is a nationally acclaimed poet, educator, performance artist and public speaker. Born in Guerreo, Mexico and raised in Eastside San Jose, Reyes explores the themes of migration and sexuality in his work.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 9, 2017 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Biko Garage, 6612 Sueno Rd, Isla Vista