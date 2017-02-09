Calendar » An Evening of Self Expression: Yosimar Reyes

February 9, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

The MCC hosts an open mic for anyone to express themselves through spoken word, poetry, or music. This quarter’s MC is Yosimar Reyes, who is a nationally acclaimed poet, educator, performance artist and public speaker. Born in Guerreo, Mexico and raised in Eastside San Jose, Reyes explores the themes of migration and sexuality in his work.