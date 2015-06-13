Calendar » An Evening of Song

June 13, 2015 from 6:00pm

An "Evening of Song" with Amber Wagner, soprano, and Alan Darling, accompanist, will be held Saturday, May 16, 2015, at 6:00 P.M. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

American soprano Amber Wagner is a winner of the 2007 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions Grand Finals and was featured in the documentary film “The Audition” which opened to audiences nationwide in 2009. The Chicago Tribune said of her 11/12 season triumph in Ariadne auf Naxos, “Amber Wagner's opulent Ariadne was one of the central attractions of the hugely enjoyable revival of the Cox production Lyric presented.”

Chosen by OPERA NEWS as one of twenty-five artists poised to break out and become a major force in classical music in the coming decade, Amber Wagner will return to Lyric Opera of Chicago in 2014/15, first as Leonora in Verdi’s Il Trovatore, a role debut conducted by Asher Fisch, then as Elisabeth in Wagner’s Tannhäuser, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. Concert highlights include a debut with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra for the Verdi Requiem, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis, and the same work for Ms. Wagner’s return to the L’Orchestre Philharmonique de Nice, conducted by Philippe Auguin.



Scottish pianist Alan Darling has performed recitals throughout Europe, Canada and the United States, collaborating with artists such as Isabel Bayrakdarian, Nicole Cabell, Elizabeth Futral, Lynn Harrell, Dina Kuznetsova, Amanda Majeski, Susanna Phillips, Amber Wagner and Erin Wall. He performed numerous song recitals at the Ravinia Festival from 1993-2005. Mr. Darling is a founding member of the ensemble (no tiny birds), a group that is dedicated to rethinking the presentation of art song recitals. He has collaborated with the Mirror Visions Ensemble on new works for voice and piano by Christopher Berg, Tom Cipullo, Russell Platt and Scott Wheeler.

Mr. Darling was educated at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music, the Royal Academy of Music and the University of Michigan. He studied art song repertoire with the renowned accompanists Christoph Eschenbach, Martin Isepp, Martin Katz, Graham Johnson and Malcolm Martineau. Mr. Darling also studied vocal repertoire with many of the world’s great singers, including Sir Thomas Allen, Elly Ameling, Victoria de los Angeles, Marilyn Horne, Christa Ludwig, Hermann Prey and Renata Scotto. He is dedicated to the education of young singers, and was on the faculty of Yale University from 1994 to 1998. He is currently on the music staff of Lyric Opera of Chicago’s Ryan Opera Center.