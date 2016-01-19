Calendar » An Evening of Spoken Word: Bex Kwan

January 19, 2016 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Bex Kwan is a queer/trans chinese-singaporean multimedia artist who works in words, food, installation, image, and movement. Their creative practice asks questions about family, faith, domestic labor, race, migration, and tenderness. Bex uses performance as an intervention on political and personal complicity, creating gentle moments where people direct their attention inward and consider the heaviness that they have been trying not to carry. Bex has been invited to present at theaters/galleries/universities in Singapore and the US, and is based out of Brooklyn, New York.