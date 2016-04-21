Calendar » An Evening of Spoken Word: Kahlil Almustafa

April 21, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Known as the “People’s Poet,” Kahlil Almustafa is the 2002 Nuyorican Grand Slam Champion. He is the author of four books of poetry and the debut CD CounterIntelligence. Almustafa is a skilled educator, mentoring more than 100 young people each year from New York City's five boroughs. His collection of 15 years of poetry, Growing Up Hip-Hop, is used in more than 40 classrooms nationally.

Kahlil will also be facilitating a free workshop for UCSB students called We Get Our Power from the Sun: Performance Poetry and Hip-Hop workshop on Thursday, April 21st, 12-3pm in the MCC Lounge.