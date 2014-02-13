Calendar » An Evening of Spoken Word with Anis Mojgani

February 13, 2014 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

UCSBs MultiCultural Center is headed back to Santa Barbara, this time hitting the heart of downtown with two time National Poetry Slam Champion and winner of the World Cup Poetry Slam, Anis Mojgani. A TEDx Speaker, Anis has performed for audiences as varied as the House of Blues and the United Nations. Anis has three poetry collections, all published by Write Bloody Publishing: Over the Anvil We Stretch, The Feather Room, and Songs From Under the River.